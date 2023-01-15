PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $23,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

