PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at KeyCorp

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.24.

NYSE PPG opened at $132.40 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

