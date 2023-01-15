Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $72.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $67.09, with a volume of 3596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.