PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.70

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.70 and traded as high as $91.63. PrimeEnergy Resources shares last traded at $91.30, with a volume of 2,906 shares changing hands.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $177.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.74.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,440 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $111,614.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,409,197.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $706,722. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

