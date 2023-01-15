PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.75.

PRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $864,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,056.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PRCT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.85. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 126.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

