ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Shares Up 5.4%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 73,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 121,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProKidney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.78.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,020,000.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

