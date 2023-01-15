ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.82.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the second quarter worth $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $1,188,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $1,208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ProPetro by 12.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 520,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $333.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

