ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Lifted by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.84. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.