Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.78 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 58.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 400,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 148,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

