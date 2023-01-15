PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of PVA TePla from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

PVA TePla Stock Performance

TPLKF opened at $25.28 on Thursday. PVA TePla has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

