Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for StoneX Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,852,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after buying an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765 over the last 90 days. 16.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.