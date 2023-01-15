Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Reduced by Analyst

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.39. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

NYSE MOH opened at $300.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

