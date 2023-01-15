Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chefs’ Warehouse’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Up 3.5 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $42.16.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.65 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

