Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the food distribution company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Performance Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,224.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.