Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Shawcor Ltd. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

Shawcor Stock Performance

SCL stock opened at C$13.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$949.97 million and a P/E ratio of -13.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.24. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$335.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.67 million.

Insider Transactions at Shawcor

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.