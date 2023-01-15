Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Decreased by Analyst

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

DD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

