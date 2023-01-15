Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MARA. Compass Point lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $897.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 4.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas K. Mellinger purchased 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,387,000 after purchasing an additional 439,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 269,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

