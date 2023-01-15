Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share.

WT opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

