Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Synaptics Incorporated Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synaptics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synaptics’ current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Synaptics’ FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYNA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $113.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $247.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 70.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

