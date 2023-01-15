Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives $54.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.97) to €54.60 ($58.71) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qiagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qiagen by 133.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.99 million. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

