Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives $23.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,934,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,778 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,155,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 515,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 425,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $488.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 89.24%. Analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

