Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Price Performance

QTNT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $980,400.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,945,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

