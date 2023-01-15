Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) vs. NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Head to Head Analysis

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and NN Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A NN Group 0 6 2 0 2.25

Volatility & Risk

NN Group has a consensus target price of $50.92, suggesting a potential upside of 135.41%. Given NN Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and NN Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $8.81 billion 0.68 $1.84 billion N/A N/A NN Group $25.36 billion 0.50 $3.90 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International N/A N/A N/A NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NN Group beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

(Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions. It also provides investor services, including custody and fund administration services, as well as execution services comprising electronic sales trading, direct market access, and fund brokerage services; trade, working capital, export, sustainable, and real estate finance services, as well as commodity and structured trade, project, and supply chain finance products; and cards. In addition, the company offers bank guarantees, sureties, and letters of credit, as well as documentary collection products; hedging, factoring, and leasing services; and fixed income, money market and securities, asset management, and structured products for corporate and institutional customers. Further, it arranges syndicated loans and structure asset based finance transactions; and assists clients in mergers, acquisitions, sales, and privatizations. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 1,857 business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About NN Group

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, online savings accounts, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through tied agents, bancassurance partners, brokers, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

