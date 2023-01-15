Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rave Restaurant Group news, insider Specialty Insurance C. Hallmark sold 252,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $403,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brandon Solano acquired 24,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,230.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

