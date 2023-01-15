Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

