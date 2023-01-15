Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total transaction of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,719.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.35 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.22.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

