Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $98.68 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

