Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,493,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies worth $122,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,553,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,627,000 after purchasing an additional 543,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

