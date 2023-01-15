Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $106,553,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

