REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $41.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several research firms recently commented on RGNX. Wedbush lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $24.55 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.89.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.20). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

