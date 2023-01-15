Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Renovare Environmental and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Renovare Environmental alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 51.00%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 6.17% 22.15% 5.88%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renovare Environmental and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $418.77 million 0.57 $25.85 million $0.38 18.47

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Renovare Environmental on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Renovare Environmental

(Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training which is managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Renovare Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovare Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.