Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.59

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.59 and traded as high as $32.03. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 226,351 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTOKY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.00.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

