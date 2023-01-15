Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $51.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.57.
REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
