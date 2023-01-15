Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $51.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.57.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,136,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 16.12, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Replimune Group has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

