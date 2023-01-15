Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.0 %

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 182.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 206,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth $525,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

