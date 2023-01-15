Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Organigram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.00) EPS.

Get Organigram alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OGI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Organigram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Organigram from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.06.

Organigram Stock Up 10.8 %

OGI stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$417.43 million and a PE ratio of -11.27. Organigram has a 52 week low of C$0.96 and a 52 week high of C$2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.30.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.15 million.

About Organigram

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.