Research Analysts Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley cut Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.02. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.59%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Olin by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth $3,306,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Olin by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

