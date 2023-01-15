Reviewing BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Airspan Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.62 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for BlackSky Technology and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BlackSky Technology currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

