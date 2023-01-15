Reviewing Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) & Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Direct Digital and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.63%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Inuvo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

7.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.3% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Direct Digital and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $38.14 million 1.40 -$1.51 million ($62.19) -0.06 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.72 -$7.60 million ($0.09) -3.99

Direct Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Direct Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Direct Digital and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 0.87% 99.00% 6.44% Inuvo -13.28% -35.24% -25.11%

Summary

Direct Digital beats Inuvo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

