Reviewing Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $75.58 million 6.08 $27.99 million $3.51 15.38 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greene County Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 37.97% 18.86% 1.19% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; commercial business loans; and commercial loans. As of June 30, 2022, it operated a network of 17 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.