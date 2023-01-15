Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.5 %

REYN opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.34 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,453 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

