Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 1,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 18,940 shares.The stock last traded at $34.75 and had previously closed at $29.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 18.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $241,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,061 shares of company stock worth $760,030 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

