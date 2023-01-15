Robert W. Baird Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $265.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $224.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.34 and its 200 day moving average is $208.12. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $171.43 and a 1 year high of $279.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

