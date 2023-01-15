Rocket Pool ETH Trading 21.8% Higher Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,635.06 or 0.07895516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $286.65 million and $3.69 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,316 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,629.80369878 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $3,999,270.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

