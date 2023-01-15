Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.96.

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $179.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roku will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Roku by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

