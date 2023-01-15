Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,937 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vale by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 255.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Vale by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

NYSE:VALE opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.33%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

