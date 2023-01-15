Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 725 Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 725 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Cigna by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cigna by 127.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

CI opened at $314.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $213.16 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.27.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

