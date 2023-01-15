Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 232,599 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 105,967 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 44,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.