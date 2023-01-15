Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,407 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,859,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,035,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

