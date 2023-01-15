Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Shares of NVS opened at $91.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $84.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $201.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

