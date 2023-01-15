Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,637 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.18.

NYSE:AMT opened at $232.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $232.28. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.